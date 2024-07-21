Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRI opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.43. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

