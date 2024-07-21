Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,707,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.81 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

