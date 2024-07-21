Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
