Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.