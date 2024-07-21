Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
