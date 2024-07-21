Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

