Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $150.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.31.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

