iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$89.94 Average PT from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.94.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE IAG opened at C$89.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.49. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,207. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

