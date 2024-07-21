Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Inogen has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inogen

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inogen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Inogen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 2,185.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

