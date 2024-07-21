Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $213.33 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $223.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.34. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

