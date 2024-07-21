Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,066 ($26.79) and last traded at GBX 2,090 ($27.10). 829,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,003,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,124 ($27.55).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,798 ($36.29) to GBX 2,703 ($35.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,036 ($39.37) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICG

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Intermediate Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,248.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.