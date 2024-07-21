International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.39

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.39 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 175.05 ($2.27). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.20), with a volume of 14,909,453 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 377.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.44.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

