Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
