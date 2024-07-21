Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.