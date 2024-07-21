Invesco High Yield Select ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:HIYS)

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS HIYS opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
