Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

