IOTA Trading Up 10.6% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $597.06 million and $22.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

