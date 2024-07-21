Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 615,920 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

