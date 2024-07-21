iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

