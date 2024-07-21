iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.88 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.