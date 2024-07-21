iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 3,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 28.94% of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.