iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

