iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $108.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

