iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

