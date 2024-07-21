Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

