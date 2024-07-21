Jefferies Financial Group Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 158.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 214.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 334.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.