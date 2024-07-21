Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

AGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Agenus Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.99 on Friday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

