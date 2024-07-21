Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kamada

Kamada Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.78 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.