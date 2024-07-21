Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 240,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 519,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Kanabo Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kanabo Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.