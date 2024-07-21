Kier Group (LON:KIE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

Kier Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 157 ($2.04) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.10 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £708.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,744.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

