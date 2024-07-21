Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,782 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

