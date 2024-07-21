Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $148.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

