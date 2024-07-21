Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

