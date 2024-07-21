Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 131,535 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.60 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

