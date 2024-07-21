Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $182.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

