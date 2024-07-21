Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,459,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,092,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after buying an additional 305,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,367,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,872,000 after buying an additional 96,603 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

