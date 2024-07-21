KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KT were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

KT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

