Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 52-Week High at $911.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 911 ($11.81) and last traded at GBX 898 ($11.65), with a volume of 9014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.65).

Law Debenture Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,522.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,517.24%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

