Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.80

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.80 and last traded at $152.15, with a volume of 64663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 119.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 88.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

