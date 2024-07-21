Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $170.94 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

