Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $90.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.