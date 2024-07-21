LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.93

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.93 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.40). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.40), with a volume of 334,334 shares.

LSL Property Services Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4,237.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.18.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

