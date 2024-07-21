MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 303,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $104.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $118.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 in the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

