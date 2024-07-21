Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as high as C$8.50. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 3,626 shares changing hands.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of C$485.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$235.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.30 million. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6602187 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.