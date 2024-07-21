MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMYT stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. Bank of America lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

