Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.860-3.940 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $218.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

