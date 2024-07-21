Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.