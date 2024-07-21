Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.