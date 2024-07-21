Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $314.20

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 314.20 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 314.20 ($4.07), with a volume of 3543090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.50 ($4.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.54) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.02) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.09) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.18).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.75), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,320,650.14). Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

