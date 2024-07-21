Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as low as C$1.00. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Medicure Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About Medicure

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.