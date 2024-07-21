Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.38. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 6,742 shares.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Mesoblast by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.