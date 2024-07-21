Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $55.90 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $625.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

