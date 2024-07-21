Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $10,311,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

